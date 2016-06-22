Fire kills Afghan civilians, policemen

World Bulletin / News Desk
Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, told Anadolu Agency that eight civilians and a police commander were shot dead during a night raid by government forces in Chaparhar district on Monday.
Women and children are among the eight others wounded in this night raid, he said. Many among the casualties are reportedly relatives of Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, chairman of the Masharano Jirga (lower house).
He added a fact-finding commission has been tasked to probe the unfortunate incident.
Separately, local Azadi Radio reported a U.S. drone strike killed three policemen and seven Taliban rebels in Choray district of southern Uruzgan province late on Monday.
Fighting flared-up across Afghanistan since the Taliban launched their annual spring offensive on April 25. According to local media, the Taliban have carried out close to 3,000 attacks in around a month since the start of their offensives.
Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health
Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.