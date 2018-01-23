Japan reports suspected N. Korea sanctions breach

World Bulletin / News Desk
Japan has reported a suspected sanctions violation by Pyongyang to the UN after spotting an apparent cargo transfer involving a North Korean tanker, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said Tuesday.
A military patrol plane spied the North Korean-flagged tanker alongside a small vessel of unknown nationality -- but which appeared to be flying what "seemed like" a Chinese flag -- in the East China Sea on the night of May 19, the ministry said in a statement.
"The (Japanese) government strongly suspects they were transferring goods, which is banned by UN sanctions," it said.
The ministry identified the North Korean tanker as the JI SONG 6, one of the vessels denied international port access by the UN Security Council.
Pyongyang is subject to a series of UN sanctions, including one prohibiting all member states from facilitating or engaging in ship-to-ship transfers of goods to or from North Korean-flagged vessels.
Tokyo's claims come amid a flurry of diplomatic activity ahead of an expected summit between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.
Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health
Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.