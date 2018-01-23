Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:39, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:21, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Japan reports suspected N. Korea sanctions breach
Japan reports suspected N. Korea sanctions breach

The incident is the fifth time this year Tokyo has reported a cargo transfer by a North Korean vessel, in violation of sanctions over Pyongyang's banned nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Japan has reported a suspected sanctions violation by Pyongyang to the UN after spotting an apparent cargo transfer involving a North Korean tanker, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said Tuesday.

A military patrol plane spied the North Korean-flagged tanker alongside a small vessel of unknown nationality -- but which appeared to be flying what "seemed like" a Chinese flag -- in the East China Sea on the night of May 19, the ministry said in a statement.

"The (Japanese) government strongly suspects they were transferring goods, which is banned by UN sanctions," it said.

The ministry identified the North Korean tanker as the JI SONG 6, one of the vessels denied international port access by the UN Security Council.

Pyongyang is subject to a series of UN sanctions, including one prohibiting all member states from facilitating or engaging in ship-to-ship transfers of goods to or from North Korean-flagged vessels.

Tokyo's claims come amid a flurry of diplomatic activity ahead of an expected summit between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

 



Related Japan north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms

Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation

Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Israel shells southern Gaza 3 killed
Israel shells southern Gaza; 3 killed

The shelling targeted Hamas position in southern Gaza
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue
US sanctions on Venezuela to continue

Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq

Iraqi forces also detained a ISIL militant in Mosul
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results
Iraqi parliament has no power to annul vote results

Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day
Brazil truckers strike enters sixth day

The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

The latest conciliatory declarations capped a turbulent few days of diplomatic brinkmanship on the Korean Peninsula that had sent tensions soaring.

News

Senior North Korean official heads to US
Senior North Korean official heads to US

North Korean leader 'unsure if he can trust' US
North Korean leader 'unsure if he can trust' US

North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ
North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ

Seoul welcomes Trump's latest twist on North Korea
Seoul welcomes Trump's latest twist on North Korea

North Korea still willing to talk to US ‘anytime’
North Korea still willing to talk to US anytime

North Korea dismantles nuclear test site ahead of US summit
North Korea dismantles nuclear test site ahead of US summit

World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia
World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia

Macedonian, Japanese climbers perish on Mt. Everest
Macedonian Japanese climbers perish on Mt Everest

Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

N.Korea warns Japan not to spoil peace mood
N Korea warns Japan not to spoil peace mood

Japan won’t move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Japan won t move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

S. Korea, Japan, China to hold summit next week
S Korea Japan China to hold summit next week






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 