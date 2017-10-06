Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Milan stock exchange plunged more than three percent Tuesday, while Italy's 10-year bond yields jumped to over 300 points higher than Germany's, reflecting investor worry over the prospect of a fresh eurozone crisis.
At close on Monday, Italy's 10-year bond yields were 235 points more than Germany's, its highest levels since 2013, before surging to over 300 points Tuesday morning.
Italy was waiting Tuesday for caretaker prime minister and former IMF economist Carlo Cottarelli to assemble a cabinet lineup for a technocrat government after a bid for power by populists failed to get off the ground over the weekend.
President Sergio Mattarella vetoed the populists' pick for economy minister, fierce eurosceptic Paolo Savona, throwing the eurozone's third largest economy into a fresh crisis.
For Cottarelli to form a government, parliament must endorse his team -- something the nationalist League party and the Five Star Movement who hold a majority in both houses have staunchly refused to do.
In the absence of a confidence vote Italy could return to the polls as early as September.
Financial markets are nervous as Italy faces the prospect of new elections as early as September after a nascent populist government collapsed over the weekend, prolonging almost three months of uncertainty.
BIST 100 falls 0.56 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5770
Official reserve assets go up 1.5 pct compared to previous month
BIST 100 increases more than 1 pct; Turkish lira gains ground against foreign currencies
Borsa Istanbul releases integrated annual report for first time
Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkish Central Bank fixes foreign exchange rates for rediscount credits repayments
Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with April: Official data
Thanks to advances in shale gas production, notably in the northeast, America has been the world's largest natural gas producer since 2009 and extracted two billion cubic meters per day in 2017.
BIST 100 climbs 0.64 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.7805
Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister
American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
BIST 100 climbs more than 1,100 points; foreign currency exchange rates drop against lira
BIST 100 index goes down 1.39 percent at close; Turkish lira continues to decline against other currencies
Salt Lake storage facility aims to have capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023