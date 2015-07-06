Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:11, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Economy
Update: 15:19, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Eurozone loan growth to firms
Eurozone loan growth to firms

Adjusted for some purely financial transactions, growth in borrowing to firms was flat month-on-month, at 3.3 percent, ECB data showed.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Growth in lending to eurozone firms and households paused in April, official data showed Tuesday, complicating the picture for the European Central Bank as it weighs ending its economic stimulus.

Meanwhile lending to households expanded by 2.9 percent, also the same pace as in March.

Overall, credit to the private sector in the 19-nation single currency area grew at 3.1 percent last month, slightly higher than March as financial firms like pension funds and insurance companies borrowed more.

The pace of loan growth is a key indicator of financial health for the ECB as it considers when to withdraw its massive support for the eurozone economy.

Aiming to boost growth and stoke inflation to its target of just below 2.0 percent, the Frankfurt institution has set interest rates at historic lows and buys 30 billion euros ($35 billion) of government and corporate bonds per month.

Both policies are designed to pump cash through the financial system and into the real economy, where it can power investments, hiring and consumer spending.

April's pause in loan growth comes as observers have pointed to a soft patch for the eurozone in early 2018 after an unexpectedly strong performance last year.

While some see slower first-quarter expansion and weaker confidence indicators as merely a blip, others suggest they could weigh on inflation in the coming months, pushing the ECB to delay weaning the bloc off its medicine.



Related eurozone
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Eurozone loan growth to firms
Eurozone loan growth to firms

Adjusted for some purely financial transactions, growth in borrowing to firms was flat month-on-month, at 3.3 percent, ECB data showed.
Madrid stock market plunges over Spain
Madrid stock market plunges over Spain

Banco Santander, the eurozone's biggest bank by market capitalization, fell 5.21 percent at 4.63 euros around 0910 GMT, while BBVA lost 3.52 percent at 5.92 euros.
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil

Financial markets are nervous as Italy faces the prospect of new elections as early as September after a nascent populist government collapsed over the weekend, prolonging almost three months of uncertainty. 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.56 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5770
Turkish Central Bank reserves total 112B in April
Turkish Central Bank reserves total $112B in April

Official reserve assets go up 1.5 pct compared to previous month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 increases more than 1 pct; Turkish lira gains ground against foreign currencies  
Oil prices down more than 4 5 pct in 2
Oil prices down more than 4.5 pct in 2 days

Brent loses 4.6 pct, while WTI declines 6 pct
Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over 1 9T in 2017
Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over $1.9T in 2017

Borsa Istanbul releases integrated annual report for first time
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira

Turkish Central Bank fixes foreign exchange rates for rediscount credits repayments
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May

Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with April: Official data
US natural gas poised for global rise
US natural gas poised for global rise

Thanks to advances in shale gas production, notably in the northeast, America has been the world's largest natural gas producer since 2009 and extracted two billion cubic meters per day in 2017.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.64 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.7805
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister  
Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat
Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat

American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open

BIST 100 climbs more than 1,100 points; foreign currency exchange rates drop against lira  

News

EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth

Eurozone growth slows sharply in first quarter
Eurozone growth slows sharply in first quarter

Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'
Eurozone economy stuck in 'lower gear'

Eurozone unemployment falls, strengthening recovery
Eurozone unemployment falls strengthening recovery

Eurozone economy sees 'quite dramatic' activity slowdown
Eurozone economy sees 'quite dramatic' activity slowdown

Eurozone trade surplus over $4B in January
Eurozone trade surplus over 4B in January






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 