At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 9 people were arrested in eastern Turkey on Tuesday for their suspected links to PKK terror group, the security sources said.

In eastern Van province, nine suspects were held in Ercis district, the provincial police department said in a statement.

The suspects were accused of aiding and abetting the terror group.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.