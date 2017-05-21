At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
In eastern Van province, nine suspects were held in Ercis district, the provincial police department said in a statement.
The suspects were accused of aiding and abetting the terror group.
Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
Airline to fly thrice a week from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) to Izmir
Turkish Airlines, Emlak Konut sign deal on construction of new housing project for airline’s employees
Suspects are accused of aiding, abetting terror group
Leaders speak on significance of achievements gained in Astana for political solution in Syria
Counter-terror operation conducted across 16 provinces
Migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkish president says the number of AK Party lawmakers in parliament must be more than 300
Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag criticizes Germany for allowing pro-PKK rally in Cologne city
The migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over rising racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia 25 years after Solingen attack
New law allows moving polling stations to nearest constituency up to one month before Election Day
Mevlut Cavusoglu says they are eyeing a $50-billion tourism revenue by 2023
Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara
'Our summer holiday is nicer in Turkey' hashtag shared on social media
'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance