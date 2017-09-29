Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to presidential sources, Erdogan and Putin pointed out the significance of achievements gained in the Astana process for a political solution in Syria, and stressed that the regime and opposition should act constructively for the process to progress within the UN.
The leaders also emphasized on the territorial integrity of Syria, and agreed it should not become a conflict zone between Iran and Israel.
Erdogan said the political process related to Syria should not include PYD/YPG or the groups under the control of terrorist organizations.
Strategic projects were also welcomed during the phone call, such as the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the TurkStream natural gas pipeline.
Last month, Erdogan and Putin attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey’s southern Mersin province.
The Akkuyu NPP, comprising four units, each of which has a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, will be built by the Russian State Nuclear Energy Agency, Rosatom.
The TurkStream project is a direct pipeline from Russia to Turkey with 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas capacity set aside for Turkey's use while a second line with the same 15.75 billion cubic meter capacity is planned for Europe's needs.
Erdogan and Putin also stressed on the use of local money for the developing economic bilateral ties.
Leaders speak on significance of achievements gained in Astana for political solution in Syria
Counter-terror operation conducted across 16 provinces
Migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkish president says the number of AK Party lawmakers in parliament must be more than 300
Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag criticizes Germany for allowing pro-PKK rally in Cologne city
The migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over rising racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia 25 years after Solingen attack
New law allows moving polling stations to nearest constituency up to one month before Election Day
Mevlut Cavusoglu says they are eyeing a $50-billion tourism revenue by 2023
Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara
'Our summer holiday is nicer in Turkey' hashtag shared on social media
'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance
Out of total, 5 PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces
In 2016, 466 terrorists while in 2017, 429 others surrendered to security forces
Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik accuses Germany of patronizing terrorism