14:39, 29 May 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria
Leaders speak on significance of achievements gained in Astana for political solution in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday discussed recent developments in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone.

According to presidential sources, Erdogan and Putin pointed out the significance of achievements gained in the Astana process for a political solution in Syria, and stressed that the regime and opposition should act constructively for the process to progress within the UN.

The leaders also emphasized on the territorial integrity of Syria, and agreed it should not become a conflict zone between Iran and Israel.

Erdogan said the political process related to Syria should not include PYD/YPG or the groups under the control of terrorist organizations.

Strategic projects were also welcomed during the phone call, such as the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the TurkStream natural gas pipeline.

Last month, Erdogan and Putin attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey’s southern Mersin province.

The Akkuyu NPP, comprising four units, each of which has a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, will be built by the Russian State Nuclear Energy Agency, Rosatom.

The TurkStream project is a direct pipeline from Russia to Turkey with 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas capacity set aside for Turkey's use while a second line with the same 15.75 billion cubic meter capacity is planned for Europe's needs.

Erdogan and Putin also stressed on the use of local money for the developing economic bilateral ties.



