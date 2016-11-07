Housing project to be built near Istanbul’s 3rd airport

World Bulletin / News Desk
National flag carrier Turkish Airlines and Emlak Konut, Turkey’s largest real estate investment company, inked an agreement Tuesday on the construction of a new housing project near Istanbul’s third airport for the airline’s employees.
The project will be built on 350 hectares of land, located very close to Istanbul's new airport, which is planned to be open on October 29, a press release by the carrier's media relations said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ilker Ayci, the airline's chairman, said as of 29th of October 2018, one of the world's largest and most modern airports will be the new home for the carrier's air fleet.
"We are taking the first step today to build a modern and giant living space just like our new airport," he said.
Ayci said a survey of 12,500 employees suggested that there was a need for a residential and living area near the new airport.
For his part, Murat Kurum, general manager of Emlak Konut, said that 225,000 people will be employed directly or indirectly in this project.
"We are carrying out a significant partnership with the Turkish Airlines by transferring 50 percent of approximately 3.6 million square meters of land which is owned by our company," he told.
He also added that the new residential city will be the biggest project in terms of land area that Emlak Konut has developed up till now.
Within the scope of sustainability, the project aims to utilize renewable energy resources, rainwater and gray water recycling technology, the press release said.
Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has nearly 330 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, and flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide.
Emlak Konut, founded in 1953, is one of the largest companies in Turkey with its capital and value.
Airline to fly thrice a week from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) to Izmir
Turkish Airlines, Emlak Konut sign deal on construction of new housing project for airline’s employees
Suspects are accused of aiding, abetting terror group
Leaders speak on significance of achievements gained in Astana for political solution in Syria
Counter-terror operation conducted across 16 provinces
Migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkish president says the number of AK Party lawmakers in parliament must be more than 300
Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag criticizes Germany for allowing pro-PKK rally in Cologne city
The migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over rising racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia 25 years after Solingen attack
New law allows moving polling stations to nearest constituency up to one month before Election Day
Mevlut Cavusoglu says they are eyeing a $50-billion tourism revenue by 2023
Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara
'Our summer holiday is nicer in Turkey' hashtag shared on social media
'We will never allow demolition alliance to sabotage our projects,' says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Protocol signed between Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity Foundation to provide humanitarian assistance