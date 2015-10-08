UN worried over Saudi activists' arrest, missing prince

World Bulletin / News Desk
The UN on Tuesday warned Saudi Arabia on recent arrests of a number of activists and human rights defenders working on issues relating to women’s rights and urged the authorities to provide information about a missing prince for his whereabouts.
"We are also concerned by the apparent arbitrary detention and disappearances of other people, without explanation or apparent due process," Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a press conference in Geneva.
According to UN, at least 13 activists, mostly women, have been arrested by Saudi authorities since May 15.
Prince Nawaf Talal Rasheed is a dual national (Qatari and Saudi Arabian) and was allegedly deported from Kuwait on May 12, and has not been heard of since, Throssell said.
"We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately provide information concerning his whereabouts, and make clear whether or not he has been arrested, detained or charged, and if so on what grounds," she added.
Parliament on Monday annulled expat vote results and ordered recount of 10 percent of all ballots cast
Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health
Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth
Holt, a 26-year-old Mormon missionary from Utah, had traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Thamara, whom he had met on the internet.
Parliament will convene on Monday to vote on annulling the election results amid fraud allegations
Abbas, 82, was taken to hospital last week after suffering a fever
The strike over a hike in diesel prices has caused widespread fuel shortages that have shut down urban transportation systems, crippled industries and sent prices of food and fuel soaring.