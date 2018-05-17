Update: 16:54, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

Libyan rivals agree to hold elections on Dec. 10

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four Libyan parties on Tuesday agreed on finalizing and adopting a constitution by Sept. 16 and on holding presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 10, 2018.

Taher el-Sonni, an adviser to the head of Libya’s Tripoli-based UN-backed unity government Fayez al-Sarraj made the announcement on his Twitter account following a UN-sponsored international summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, to help resolve the political deadlock in Libya.

Sarraj, eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar and the heads of two parliamentary assemblies attended the talks, which aim to draft a roadmap towards elections.

The parties also vouched to support the Cairo initiative to "unify Libya's military".

Paris has invited 19 countries -- including the UN Security Council’s five permanent members, Italy, Turkey, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Chad, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait -- to attend Tuesday’s summit at the Elysee Palace.