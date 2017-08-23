Update: 17:21, 29 May 2018 Tuesday

7 rebels killed in central Yemen clashes

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven Houthi rebels were killed in clashes with government forces in central Yemen on Tuesday, according to a local official.

Government forces repelled a rebel attack on military positions in the Natie district in the central al-Bayda province, triggering clashes with Houthis, in which seven rebels were killed, Musad al-Mallahi, head of Natie district, said.

He said a number of Houthi rebels were captured during the attack.

According to al-Mallahi, three government forces were injured during the violence.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and chaos since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as an Iranian proxy force -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

The ongoing violence has devastated basic services in Yemen, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as one of "the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times".