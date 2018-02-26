Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27

World Bulletin / News Desk
Air Arabia, United Arab Emirates' national budget carrier, will launch direct flights between Turkey's western province of Izmir and the Emirate of Sharjah on June 27.
According to a statement from Izmir Development Agency (IZKA) on Tuesday, the airline will fly thrice a week from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) to Izmir.
The carrier will also offer connecting flights from Izmir to its wide range of flight network such as the Arabian Peninsula, India, Nepal and Kenya.
Izmir will be the airline's fifth destination in Turkey after Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum, and Trabzon.
