09:31, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

Israeli warplanes bomb resistance positions in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli military aircraft continued to target the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Witnesses said Israeli warplanes bombed two Hamas positions north of the Gaza Strip.

Drones targeted a position in an area known as Idara al-Madina with three rockets and a position belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, with two rockets.

A farm area in az-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza, was also attacked by Israeli military aircraft.

An Israeli army spokesman earlier confirmed that Israeli warplanes struck 35 resistance positions across the Gaza Strip, including two cross-border tunnels.