Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:17, 30 May 2018 Wednesday
Media
10:01, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Press agenda on May 30
Press agenda on May 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 30, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council meeting; Premier Binali Yildirim to also attend.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet European Council's election observation mission members.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release economic confidence index for May.

ANKARA - Deputy Premier Hakan Cavusoglu to attend second Balkan Meeting event organized by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

ANKARA - Health Minister Ahmet Demircan to meet Palestinian counterpart, sign protocol linked to Gaza-Palestine-Turkey Friendship Hospital.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to hold roundtable with industrialists over future of U.K.-EU economic partnership.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - France releases final gross domestic product figures for first quarter of 2018.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in Primakov Readings International Forum.

 

LIBYA

TRIPOLI - Desk to follow Libyan reactions to this week’s summit in Paris.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Desk to follow dispute over results of Iraq's May 12 elections and calls for manual recount.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

GAZA - Desk to monitor developments after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

 

SPECIAL REPORTS

Israeli bullets leave Palestine brothers in wheelchairs

By Hani Shaer

GAZA CITY - Three Palestinian brothers are now wheelchair-bound after having been shot by Israeli troops during peaceful demonstrations in Gaza.

 

Women slam lack of urgency in S. Sudan talks

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia - Despite an urgency of action called for by the international community for South Sudanese warring parties to resolve their differences peacefully, little, if anything, has been achieved in the peace process led by the East African security and trading bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on May 30
Press agenda on May 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Press agenda on May 29
Press agenda on May 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Press agenda on May 28
Press agenda on May 28

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 28, 2018
Press agenda on May 27
Press agenda on May 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 27, 2018
Press agenda on May 26
Press agenda on May 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018
Press agenda on May 25
Press agenda on May 25

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 25, 2018
Press agenda on May 24
Press agenda on May 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 24, 2018
Press agenda on May 23
Press agenda on May 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Press agenda on May 22
Press agenda on May 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Press agenda on May 21
Press agenda on May 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018
Press agenda on May 20
Press agenda on May 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 20, 2018
Press agenda on May 19
Press agenda on May 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 19, 2018
Press agenda on May 18
Press agenda on May 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 18, 2018
Press agenda on May 17
Press agenda on May 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 17, 2018
Press agenda on May 16
Press agenda on May 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Press agenda on May 15
Press agenda on May 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

News

Press agenda on May 29
Press agenda on May 29

Press agenda on May 28
Press agenda on May 28

Press agenda on May 27
Press agenda on May 27

Press agenda on May 26
Press agenda on May 26

Press agenda on May 25
Press agenda on May 25

Press agenda on May 24
Press agenda on May 24






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 