Press agenda on May 30

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council meeting; Premier Binali Yildirim to also attend.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet European Council's election observation mission members.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release economic confidence index for May.

ANKARA - Deputy Premier Hakan Cavusoglu to attend second Balkan Meeting event organized by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.

ANKARA - Health Minister Ahmet Demircan to meet Palestinian counterpart, sign protocol linked to Gaza-Palestine-Turkey Friendship Hospital.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to hold roundtable with industrialists over future of U.K.-EU economic partnership.

FRANCE

PARIS - France releases final gross domestic product figures for first quarter of 2018.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in Primakov Readings International Forum.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI - Desk to follow Libyan reactions to this week’s summit in Paris.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Desk to follow dispute over results of Iraq's May 12 elections and calls for manual recount.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

GAZA - Desk to monitor developments after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Israeli bullets leave Palestine brothers in wheelchairs

By Hani Shaer

GAZA CITY - Three Palestinian brothers are now wheelchair-bound after having been shot by Israeli troops during peaceful demonstrations in Gaza.

Women slam lack of urgency in S. Sudan talks

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia - Despite an urgency of action called for by the international community for South Sudanese warring parties to resolve their differences peacefully, little, if anything, has been achieved in the peace process led by the East African security and trading bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.