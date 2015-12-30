Update: 10:19, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

Ankara police cracks down on criminal group, 39 held

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police held 39 suspects in capital Ankara early Wednesday during an operation against a criminal organization, according to a police source.

Among the suspects is a sergeant-ranked soldier, a police officer and a municipal-level police chief, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The criminal organization led by suspect Goksel S. is said to be involved in plundering, usury, weapons and drug trafficking, providing space for gambling at many locations and forcing people to sign cheques and bills.

A total of 64 addresses were raided simultaneously in the operation involving 300 police officers.

Police also seized many weapons during the raids.