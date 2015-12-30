Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:17, 30 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 10:19, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group, 39 held
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group, 39 held

300 police officers raid 64 addresses in Turkish capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police held 39 suspects in capital Ankara early Wednesday during an operation against a criminal organization, according to a police source.

Among the suspects is a sergeant-ranked soldier, a police officer and a municipal-level police chief, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The criminal organization led by suspect Goksel S. is said to be involved in plundering, usury, weapons and drug trafficking, providing space for gambling at many locations and forcing people to sign cheques and bills.

A total of 64 addresses were raided simultaneously in the operation involving 300 police officers.

Police also seized many weapons during the raids.



Related Turkey police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey s Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Belgium
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Belgium

Man kills three people, including two female police officers, in Liege city
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira

Local assembly in northwestern Syria calls on businesspeople, merchants to convert their foreign currency into Turkish lira
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group 39 held
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group, 39 held

300 police officers raid 64 addresses in Turkish capital
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27

Airline to fly thrice a week from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) to Izmir
Housing project to be built near Istanbul s 3rd airport
Housing project to be built near Istanbul’s 3rd airport

Turkish Airlines, Emlak Konut sign deal on construction of new housing project for airline’s employees
At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects are accused of aiding, abetting terror group
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria

Leaders speak on significance of achievements gained in Astana for political solution in Syria
Turkey 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Turkey: 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Counter-terror operation conducted across 16 provinces
700 migrants held in Turkey
700 migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Strong government needs strong parliament
Strong government needs strong parliament

Turkish president says the number of AK Party lawmakers in parliament must be more than 300
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls
Turkey uncomfortable at German interference in polls

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag criticizes Germany for allowing pro-PKK rally in Cologne city
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

The migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack
Turkey commemorates victims of 1993 German arson attack

Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over rising racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia 25 years after Solingen attack
100 000 voters get new polling places for safety
100,000+ voters get new polling places for safety

New law allows moving polling stations to nearest constituency up to one month before Election Day
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023
Turkey expects 50 million tourists in 2023

Mevlut Cavusoglu says they are eyeing a $50-billion tourism revenue by 2023
Turkey Germany to hold political consultations
Turkey, Germany to hold political consultations

Turkish and German officials to discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues during meeting in Ankara

News

Two killed in Marseille shooting
Two killed in Marseille shooting

Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Turkish security forces seize over a ton of hashish
Turkish security forces seize over a ton of hashish

Police arrest 18 Israeli Arabs at Gaza solidarity event
Police arrest 18 Israeli Arabs at Gaza solidarity event

Turkey: 35 arrested in anti-drug operations
Turkey 35 arrested in anti-drug operations

Police officer killed in Pakistan
Police officer killed in Pakistan

Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400

Iran keeps top position as crude oil exporter to Turkey
Iran keeps top position as crude oil exporter to Turkey

Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira

Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May

EU team to visit Turkey to discuss visa-waiver demand
EU team to visit Turkey to discuss visa-waiver demand

Housing project to be built near Istanbul’s 3rd airport
Housing project to be built near Istanbul s 3rd airport






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 