Today in History May 30

|1416
|Jerome of Prague is burned as a heretic by the Church.
|1431
|Joan of Arc is burned at the stake by the English.
|1527
|The University of Marburg is founded in Germany.
|1539
|Hernando de Soto lands in Florida with 600 soldiers in search of gold.
|1783
|The first American daily newspaper, The Pennsylvania Evening Post, begins publishing in Philadelphia.
|1814
|The First Treaty of Paris is declared, returning France to its 1792 borders.
|1848
|William Young patents the ice cream freezer.
|1854
|The Kansas-Nebraska Act repeals the Missouri Compromise.
|1859
|The Piedmontese army crosses the Sesia River and defeats the Austrians at Palestro.
|1862
|Union General Henry Halleck enters Corinth, Mississippi.
|1868
|Memorial Day begins when two women place flowers on both Confederate and Union graves.
|1889
|The brassiere is invented.
|1912
|U.S. Marines are sent to Nicaragua to protect American interests.
|1913
|The First Balkan War ends.
|1921
|The U.S. Navy transfers the Teapot Dome oil reserves to the Department of the Interior.
|1942
|The Royal Air Force launches the first 1,000 plane raid over Germany.
|1971
|NASA launches Mariner 9, the first satellite to orbit Mars.