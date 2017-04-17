Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:17, 30 May 2018 Wednesday
Economy
Update: 11:09, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May

Index falls to 93.5 points, according to official data

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's economic confidence index slipped month-on-month in May, falling 4.9 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Wednesday.

The economic confidence index dropped to 93.5, down from 98.3 in April, TurkStat said in a statement, stemming from drops in the consumer, real sector, services, retail trade, and construction confidence indices.

The five indices declined in the month to 69.9, 106.7, 92, 97.1, and 77.2, respectively.

"The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers’ and producers’ evaluations, expectations and tendencies about general economic situation," TurkStat said.

According to TurkStat, the index indicates an optimistic outlook on the general economic situation when it is above 100, or a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The next economic confidence figures are due to release on June 28.



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May

Index falls to 93.5 points, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.13 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.5410
Eurozone loan growth to firms
Eurozone loan growth to firms

Adjusted for some purely financial transactions, growth in borrowing to firms was flat month-on-month, at 3.3 percent, ECB data showed.
Madrid stock market plunges over Spain
Madrid stock market plunges over Spain

Banco Santander, the eurozone's biggest bank by market capitalization, fell 5.21 percent at 4.63 euros around 0910 GMT, while BBVA lost 3.52 percent at 5.92 euros.
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil

Financial markets are nervous as Italy faces the prospect of new elections as early as September after a nascent populist government collapsed over the weekend, prolonging almost three months of uncertainty. 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.56 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5770
Turkish Central Bank reserves total 112B in April
Turkish Central Bank reserves total $112B in April

Official reserve assets go up 1.5 pct compared to previous month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 increases more than 1 pct; Turkish lira gains ground against foreign currencies  
Oil prices down more than 4 5 pct in 2
Oil prices down more than 4.5 pct in 2 days

Brent loses 4.6 pct, while WTI declines 6 pct
Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over 1 9T in 2017
Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over $1.9T in 2017

Borsa Istanbul releases integrated annual report for first time
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira

Turkish Central Bank fixes foreign exchange rates for rediscount credits repayments
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May

Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with April: Official data
US natural gas poised for global rise
US natural gas poised for global rise

Thanks to advances in shale gas production, notably in the northeast, America has been the world's largest natural gas producer since 2009 and extracted two billion cubic meters per day in 2017.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.64 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.7805
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister  

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open

Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's current account deficit grows in March
Turkey's current account deficit grows in March

Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April

Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400

Iran keeps top position as crude oil exporter to Turkey
Iran keeps top position as crude oil exporter to Turkey

Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira

EU team to visit Turkey to discuss visa-waiver demand
EU team to visit Turkey to discuss visa-waiver demand

Ankara police cracks down on criminal group, 39 held
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group 39 held

Housing project to be built near Istanbul’s 3rd airport
Housing project to be built near Istanbul s 3rd airport






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 