Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:16, 30 May 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
13:42, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey holds iftar for 300 Jordanian orphans
Turkey holds iftar for 300 Jordanian orphans

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency plans to provide fast-breaking meals to 1,000 orphans in Jordan during Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s state aid agency has hosted iftar, or fast-breaking meal, for over 300 orphans in Jordan for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tuesday's iftar was the second part of a broader plan to provide fast-breaking meals to 1,000 orphans during the holy month of Ramadan in three rounds, said Esin Acar Ergin agency’s Amman coordinator, adding that the first round was organized on May 22. 

"It is a great pleasure and privilege for us to be with our Jordanian brothers in this program as a TIKA family," Ergin said indicating that the third round of the iftar meals is slated for June 5.

 


Related iftar Jordan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training

8,000 stores to be closed until early Wednesday as some 75,000 employees will have racial-bias education
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach

Twenty-three-year-old living in Ontario unwittingly stole information for Russian spies
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400

US wants allies to have ‘interoperable equipment that does not pose a threat,’ Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel

There was no comment from Israel on the claim
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

‘We’re continuing to have ongoing conversations regarding Syria,’ says State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

United States and North Korea hold talks on three fronts this week, with view to smoothing way for leaders’ meeting
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results

Parliament on Monday annulled expat vote results and ordered recount of 10 percent of all ballots cast
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms

Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation

Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth

News

Jordan unionists plan strike to protest income tax bill
Jordan unionists plan strike to protest income tax bill

Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria
Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria

Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role
Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role

Jordan MP, family members among 8 killed in road crash
Jordan MP family members among 8 killed in road crash

Jordan authorities stop pro-Palestine march in Amman
Jordan authorities stop pro-Palestine march in Amman

Jordan warns of spiraling tensions at Jerusalem’s Aqsa
Jordan warns of spiraling tensions at Jerusalem s Aqsa

Kenyan Muslims, Christians unite at iftar dinner
Kenyan Muslims Christians unite at iftar dinner

Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World

Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans
Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans

Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

‘The Big Iftar:’ Ramadan community events take Britain by storm
The Big Iftar Ramadan community events take Britain by storm

Kashmir set to break record for longest iftar spread
Kashmir set to break record for longest iftar spread






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 