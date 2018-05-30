Turkey holds iftar for 300 Jordanian orphans

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s state aid agency has hosted iftar, or fast-breaking meal, for over 300 orphans in Jordan for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tuesday's iftar was the second part of a broader plan to provide fast-breaking meals to 1,000 orphans during the holy month of Ramadan in three rounds, said Esin Acar Ergin agency’s Amman coordinator, adding that the first round was organized on May 22.

"It is a great pleasure and privilege for us to be with our Jordanian brothers in this program as a TIKA family," Ergin said indicating that the third round of the iftar meals is slated for June 5.