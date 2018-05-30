Worldbulletin News

Lessons we can learn from Ali Banat
Ali Banat was a wealthy businessman from Australia who was diagnosed with cancer and given just seven months to live. His story touched millions of people around the world. Ali passed away on 29th May 2018 in the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah have mercy on him.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Here are 5 lessons we can learn from Ali’s life:


1. Be grateful to Allah

Ali said he was grateful to Allah for giving him cancer. This may sound like a strange thing to say but he felt that this allowed him to appreciate all the blessings in his life which he may have taken for granted. He said it opened his eyes to the smallest of blessings like breathing fresh air.

Let’s all actively try to be grateful for all that Allah has given us and use those blessings in doing good deeds, and not misuse them in doing bad deeds.

Allah says in Surah Ibrahim, Verse 7, “Remember that He promised, “If you are thankful, I will give you more, but if you are thankless, My punishment is terrible indeed.” 

 

2. Change now

Ali changed his life around after learning he has cancer. Let us not wait for something like that to happen in our lives before we change for the better. Let us make a change now.


3. Have a positive outlook

After being diagnosed with cancer, Ali could have given up and let fate take its course. However, he decided to stay positive and started a charity to help people in Africa. He continued to remain positive even as his health continued to deteriorate.

Whenever we go through difficulties in life, let’s all try to follow Ali’s example and try to remain positive and patient. Positivity can help us deal with hardships and pain.


4. Live life in the service of others and prepare your legacy

Ali lived the last years of his life in the service of others. He built a masjid in Africa and set out to established a school for hundreds of orphans as well as other projects through his charity Muslims Around the World.

All the charity work Ali did will be a means of Sadaqah Jariyah (continuous charity) for him which means he will continue to be rewarded as long as people continue to benefit from the projects.

Ali has left a legacy in the world and we must ask ourselves, what legacy will we leave after we pass away? How will we be remembered? How many hearts will we have touched?

 

5. Know that life is temporary

After being given just seven months to live, Ali no longer had any interests in the supercars he owned and he wanted to give away all of his worldly possessions such as his expensive watches and designer clothes so that he could start preparing for the akhirah (next life).

Although there is nothing wrong with having such things, Ali realized that they would not benefit him in the akhirah and he wanted to prepare for the next life by donating what he owned to charity.

 



