Iran keeps top position as crude oil exporter to Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran remained Turkey's biggest crude oil exporter in the first quarter of 2018 despite a fall in Turkish crude oil imports from Iran, according to Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) data.

Turkey's crude oil imports from Iran decreased by 20 percent to 2.1 million tons in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period last year, official information gathered by Anadolu Agency reveals.

Turkish total oil imports, including crude and diesel imports, decreased by 10.6 percent to 8.4 million tons in the January-March 2018 period, from 9.4 million tons during the same period of 2017.

Turkish crude oil imports decreased by 33.5 percent to 4.1 million tons in the first quarter of 2018, from 6.2 million tons in the first quarter of last year.

Despite the drop in imports, Iran retained its share in the Turkish market.