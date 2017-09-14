Worldbulletin News

16:56, 30 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Belgium
Man kills three people, including two female police officers, in Liege city

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned an attack in Belgium’s eastern city of Liege that left three people dead.

“We condemn the attack that took place in Liege, Belgium which caused the loss of the lives of two policemen and a civilian,” the ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Belgium.

According to Belgian media reports, the attacker followed two female police officers and stabbed them several times before grabbing their firearms and shooting them dead. He then shot and killed a passenger in a parked car.

The reports said two other officers were injured while the attacker was later "neutralized" after having taken a woman hostage.

The situation is now under control, public broadcaster RTBF said on its website.

The incident took place on the Boulevard d'Avroy in Liege on Tuesday morning. The motive is still unclear.



