Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:16, 30 May 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
14:45, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Violence against Rohingya continued in 2017
Violence against Rohingya continued in 2017

In 2017 International Religious Freedom Report, US stressed Rohingya Muslims still suffering from violence

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S.'  International Religious Freedom Report 2017 released on Tuesday stated that violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar continued last year.

 “Violence, discrimination, and harassment against ethnic Rohingya, who are nearly all Muslim, and other minority populations continued,” said the annual U.S. State Department report.

Calling the situation of the Rohingya “desperate,” Ambassador Sam Brownback, who prepared the report, told a press briefing, “I don’t think you’ve seen progress taking place there in the country” of Myanmar, the site of a violent crackdown on the Rohingya.

He also warned that with the arrival of the rainy season, the Rohingya, who had to flee their houses, would suffer more.

“The [Myanmar] administration there is doubling now its effort… and the refugee numbers are increasing in the northern part” of the country, he added.

“When I was there, you had 38 kids that had been killed, had died of diphtheria. I thought we were done with that,” he recounted.

“There was about 20 young children that had gathered around me, and I asked randomly five of them what they had seen. Of the five, four had seen a direct close family member killed, and the fifth had seen a brother wounded,”

Brownback also said the situation was “terrible” and required the world’s attention.

“There is a lot of world attention on it, but I think there needs to be more action from the world,” he said.

 



Related rohingya US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training

8,000 stores to be closed until early Wednesday as some 75,000 employees will have racial-bias education
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach

Twenty-three-year-old living in Ontario unwittingly stole information for Russian spies
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400

US wants allies to have ‘interoperable equipment that does not pose a threat,’ Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel

There was no comment from Israel on the claim
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

‘We’re continuing to have ongoing conversations regarding Syria,’ says State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

United States and North Korea hold talks on three fronts this week, with view to smoothing way for leaders’ meeting
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results

Parliament on Monday annulled expat vote results and ordered recount of 10 percent of all ballots cast
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms

Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day
Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation

Iraqi forces defused 10 devices and destroyed tunnel used by militants during operation
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days

Abbas was hospitalized in Ramallah twice this month, prompting speculations about his health  
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel
Louisiana bars contracts with firms boycotting Israel

Executive order signed by Louisiana governor specifically targets Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
11 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 115 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since late March
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Home to almost two million Palestinians, the majority of whom are long-term refugees, Gaza is one of the most crowded places on Earth

News

US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

Some Israelis deem US embassy move harmful to Israel
Some Israelis deem US embassy move harmful to Israel

Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks

US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming

Senior North Korean official heads to US
Senior North Korean official heads to US

India will not comply with US sanctions on Iran
India will not comply with US sanctions on Iran

Amnesty International deepens anti-Rohingya hatred
Amnesty International deepens anti-Rohingya hatred

Bangladesh to shift 100,000 Rohingya to island 
Bangladesh to shift 100 000 Rohingya to island

Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

60 Rohingya born in refugee camps every day
60 Rohingya born in refugee camps every day

Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Human rights group slams inaction on Rohingya crisis
Human rights group slams inaction on Rohingya crisis






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 