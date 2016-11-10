Violence against Rohingya continued in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S.' International Religious Freedom Report 2017 released on Tuesday stated that violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar continued last year.

“Violence, discrimination, and harassment against ethnic Rohingya, who are nearly all Muslim, and other minority populations continued,” said the annual U.S. State Department report.

Calling the situation of the Rohingya “desperate,” Ambassador Sam Brownback, who prepared the report, told a press briefing, “I don’t think you’ve seen progress taking place there in the country” of Myanmar, the site of a violent crackdown on the Rohingya.

He also warned that with the arrival of the rainy season, the Rohingya, who had to flee their houses, would suffer more.

“The [Myanmar] administration there is doubling now its effort… and the refugee numbers are increasing in the northern part” of the country, he added.

“When I was there, you had 38 kids that had been killed, had died of diphtheria. I thought we were done with that,” he recounted.

“There was about 20 young children that had gathered around me, and I asked randomly five of them what they had seen. Of the five, four had seen a direct close family member killed, and the fifth had seen a brother wounded,”

Brownback also said the situation was “terrible” and required the world’s attention.

“There is a lot of world attention on it, but I think there needs to be more action from the world,” he said.