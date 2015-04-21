Worldbulletin News

16:17, 30 May 2018 Wednesday
Europe
15:22, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

Founder of Islamophobic group jailed in UK
Founder of Islamophobic group jailed in UK

Tommy Robinson pleaded guilty to contempt of court after posting a video violating trial rules  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The founder of extreme right-wing, Islamophobic group the English Defence League today was jailed for 13 months for contempt of court. 

Tommy Robinson, 35, was arrested on Friday after posting a video on Facebook making comments about an ongoing trial, in violation of court rules, and risking the trial's collapse. 

Robinson pleaded guilty to contempt of court and was arrested, charged, and sentenced within five hours. 

The court had initially banned media coverage of the contempt proceedings against Robinson, fearing reports could affect the ongoing trial. 

But the ban was lifted Tuesday after evidence was submitted of how the ban was enabling members of the public and media outlets to publish inaccurate and incorrect information. 

Supporters of Robinson and the EDL have protested his imprisonment, calling it an attack on “democracy” and “free speech.”

Donald Trump Jr, the U.S. president’s son, on Twitter shared a tweet from a Robinson supporter, adding his own comment: “Reason #1776 for the original #brexit. Don’t let America follow in those footsteps”.

Robinson founded the English Defence League in 2009 as an Islamophobic organization, and members of the group routinely engage in violence during marches and demonstrations. 

Robinson has also publicly called out against Muslims living in the U.K. and has led many “mosque invasions” as part of the EDL’s Islamophobic campaign. 

 



Related Islamophobia UK
