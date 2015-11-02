Council of Europe condemns Russian journalist's killing

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Council of Europe on Wednesday called for an investigation into the killing of prominent Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Ukraine's capital Kiev.

Babchenko, a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, succumbed to his wounds on his way to the hospital after being shot in the back in front of his apartment.

"The Council of Europe strongly condemns this brutal act. It must be fully investigated and the perpetrators quickly brought to justice," Thorbjorn Jagland, secretary general of the council, said in a statement.

"Attacks on journalists and free speech are on the rise in Europe. We must do all we can to stop this trend, which is a dangerous threat to democracy," he added.

Police investigating the former war correspondent's killing said they suspect the crime is linked to his work.

"The leading and obvious line of inquiry is that of his professional activities," Andriy Kryshchenko, Kiev police chief, told Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman blaming the murder on Moscow.

"I am confident that the Russian totalitarian machine did not forgive him for his honesty and principled stance," Groysman posted on Facebook.

The Kremlin described such allegations as part of an anti-Russian smear campaign.

Babchenko, 41, has been living in exile in Kiev since February 2017, due to threats to his life and fears of being jailed in his home country.