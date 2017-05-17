Worldbulletin News

Turkey
17:49, 30 May 2018 Wednesday

180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Operations conducted in Edirne, Kirklareli and Hatay provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 188 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday.

Border guards detained 144 migrants in the northwestern Edirne province’s Uzunkopru, Enez, Kesan and Meric districts, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. 

Among the migrants were Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Iraqi and Afghan nationals.

In Kirklareli, another northwestern province, 33 others who were planning to illegally cross into Europe, were held.

Also, in the southern Hatay province, 11 Syrian refugees, who illegally entered Turkey from Syria, were apprehended, another security source said.



