18:31, 31 May 2018 Thursday
2nd Balkan Summit kicks off in Turkish capital 
2nd Balkan Summit kicks off in Turkish capital 

Academics, think tank representatives and religious officials from 11 countries take part in 2-day summit

World Bulletin / News Desk

The second Balkan Summit kicked off in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday with participants from 11 countries including Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria and Greece. 

During the two-day summit, organized by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the  Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE), cientists, academics, religious officials, think tank representatives are to discuss the recent developments in the Balkans.

During the summit, Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu stressed the importance of the multicultural structure of the Balkans. 

"World peace is not possible unless the multicultural, multilingual and multireligious structure of the Balkans becomes a symbol of tranquility, peace and living together,” Cavusoglu said. 

“As our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] says, we will all together build a Balkan soul getting strength from differences,” he noted. 

The deputy PM also underlined the importance of TIKA’s projects in the Balkans, which contribute to enforce peace and stability as well as social welfare in the region. 

TIKA President Serdar Cam also said differences in the region were “an example of richness". “Balkan citizens, who have different religions, languages and races, have shown very well how they have lived together and became a model for all the globe,” Cam said. 

On the second day of the summit, participants will discuss the future of the Balkans. 

 



