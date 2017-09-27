Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:34, 31 May 2018 Thursday
History
11:16, 31 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Today in History May 31
Today in History May 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1433   Sigismund is crowned emperor of Rome.
1678   The Godiva procession, commemorating Lady Godiva's legendary ride while naked, becomes part of the Coventry Fair.
1862   At the Battle of Fair Oaks, Union General George B. McClellan defeats Confederates outside of Richmond.
1879   New York's Madison Square Garden opens its doors for the first time.
1889   Johnstown, Pennsylvania is destroyed by a massive flood.
1900   U.S. troops arrive in Peking to help put down the Boxer Rebellion.
1902   The Boer War ends with the Treaty of Vereeniging.
1909   The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) holds its first conference.
1913   The 17th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for direct election of senators, is ratified.
1915   A German zeppelin makes an air raid on London.
1916   British and German fleets fight in the Battle of Jutland.
1928   The first flight over the Pacific takes off from Oakland.
1941   An armistice is arranged between the British and the Iraqis.
1955   The Supreme Court orders that states must end racial segregation "with all deliberate speed."
1962   Adolf Eichmann, the former SS commander, is hanged near Tel Aviv, Israel.
1969   John Lennon and Yoko Ono record "Give Peace a Chance."
1974   Israel and Syria sign an agreement on the Golan Heights.
1979   Zimbabwe proclaims its independence.
1988   President Ronald Reagan arrives in Moscow, the first American president to do so in 14 years.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History May 31
Today in History May 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 30
Today in History May 30

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 28
Today in History May 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 27
Today in History May 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 26
Today in History May 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 25
Today in History May 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history
Today in History May 24
Today in History May 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 22
Today in History May 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 20
Today in History May 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History 18
Today in History 18

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 15
Today in History May 15

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 14
Today in History May 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 13
Today in History May 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 12
Today in History May 12

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 11
Today in History May 11

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History May 10
Today in History May 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History May 30
Today in History May 30

Today in History May 28
Today in History May 28

Today in History May 27
Today in History May 27

Today in History May 26
Today in History May 26

Today in History May 25
Today in History May 25

Today in History May 24
Today in History May 24






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 