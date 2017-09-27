Today in History May 31

|1433
|
|Sigismund is crowned emperor of Rome.
|1678
|
|The Godiva procession, commemorating Lady Godiva's legendary ride while naked, becomes part of the Coventry Fair.
|1862
|
|At the Battle of Fair Oaks, Union General George B. McClellan defeats Confederates outside of Richmond.
|1879
|
|New York's Madison Square Garden opens its doors for the first time.
|1889
|
|Johnstown, Pennsylvania is destroyed by a massive flood.
|1900
|
|U.S. troops arrive in Peking to help put down the Boxer Rebellion.
|1902
|
|The Boer War ends with the Treaty of Vereeniging.
|1909
|
|The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) holds its first conference.
|1913
|
|The 17th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for direct election of senators, is ratified.
|1915
|
|A German zeppelin makes an air raid on London.
|1916
|
|British and German fleets fight in the Battle of Jutland.
|1928
|
|The first flight over the Pacific takes off from Oakland.
|1941
|
|An armistice is arranged between the British and the Iraqis.
|1955
|
|The Supreme Court orders that states must end racial segregation "with all deliberate speed."
|1962
|
|Adolf Eichmann, the former SS commander, is hanged near Tel Aviv, Israel.
|1969
|
|John Lennon and Yoko Ono record "Give Peace a Chance."
|1974
|
|Israel and Syria sign an agreement on the Golan Heights.
|1979
|
|Zimbabwe proclaims its independence.
|1988
|
|President Ronald Reagan arrives in Moscow, the first American president to do so in 14 years.