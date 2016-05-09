Worldbulletin News

18:34, 31 May 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
11:17, 31 May 2018 Thursday

Philippine passes bill for self-rule in Muslim region
Philippine passes bill for self-rule in Muslim region

Lower house lawmakers voted 227 to 11, with 2 abstentions, to pass the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), seen as key to forging a lasting peace with separatist extremists and thwarting the rise of militancy in the nation's poorest region.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Philippines moved a step closer on Wednesday to end decades of conflict on its resource-rich island of Mindanao after lawmakers approved a bill that will eventually allow self-rule for the country's Muslim minority.

The bill is the result of a 2014 peace deal between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the government to end nearly 50 years of conflict that has killed more than 120,000 people and displaced 2 million.

It outlines the process to set up a self-administered territory in an area sometimes referred to as Bangsamoro (nation of Moros), encompassing mountains, islands, and jungles that is home to at least 4 million people, mostly Muslim.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who was the mayor of a city on the southern island for 22 years, has stressed the importance of getting the legislation passed and certified it as an urgent bill on Tuesday to get it approved before a housing recess on June 2.

The 22-member Senate has committed to Duterte to pass its counterpart version soon before a panel of both houses combines both drafts in a version for the president's final approval.

 



