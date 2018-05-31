Update: 11:56, 31 May 2018 Thursday

Top Tips for Students during Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk





1. Maximise Jannah Points

Night time is such a spiritual time, especially during Ramadan. Therefore, try to leave nights (Iftar to suhoor) for praying and making du'aa, to maximize on Jannah points.



2. Sleep enough

Pray, make lots of du’aa and sleep straight after Fajr to get a good 6 hours of sleep. To avoid post Iftar sleepiness, don’t stuff yourself to your eyeballs in one sitting, just eat smaller amounts throughout the night.





3. Make a Daily Plan for yourself



In the morning, take 15 minutes to write a realistic to-do list and thoroughly plan each hour of your day around salah to maximum barakah. You’ll have around 8-9 hours, minus 2 hours for breaks, salah, Qur’an reading etc. That still gives you a solid 6-7 hours for revision, so assign your hours wisely.



4. Pray on daytime



During Ramadan, rewards for every act of worship will be multiplied, we cannot waste this opportunity. So, keep dhikr on your tongue throughout the day; and after each pray, read a few pages from Quran and donate to charity etc.



5. Power up Intentions



Don’t feel discouraged if you can’t devote yourself to the prayer time. If you set out to study with the right intentions, you will be rewarded. Below are some intention ideas to think about when revising.

That you will do well on your exams to please your parents and make them happy.

Your career prospects will improve which will give you the means to earn a halal income and support family.

A good career will allow you to give more charity.

Doing well in your exams will allow you to work in a field that helps other people.







6. Eat well



It’s important to be comfortable both inside and out during the day, to ensure minimal stress during revision. So, make sure to eat lots of fibrous fruit and vegetable.



7. Have High-Energy Brain Foods



Eat complex carbohydrates like potatoes, rice, bananas etc. These are slow energy releasing, perfect for those long fasting days. Dates are amazing for energy. Nuts, avocados, and salmon are great brain foods too.