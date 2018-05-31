Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:34, 31 May 2018 Thursday
Islamic World
Update: 11:56, 31 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan

It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1. Maximise Jannah Points

Night time is such a spiritual time, especially during Ramadan. Therefore, try to leave nights (Iftar to suhoor) for praying and making du'aa, to maximize on Jannah points. 


2. Sleep enough

Pray, make lots of du’aa and sleep straight after Fajr to get a good 6 hours of sleep. To avoid post Iftar sleepiness, don’t stuff yourself to your eyeballs in one sitting, just eat smaller amounts throughout the night.



3. Make a Daily Plan for yourself

In the morning, take 15 minutes to write a realistic to-do list and thoroughly plan each hour of your day around salah to maximum barakah. You’ll have around 8-9 hours, minus 2 hours for breaks, salah, Qur’an reading etc. That still gives you a solid 6-7 hours for revision, so assign your hours wisely.


4. Pray on daytime

During Ramadan, rewards for every act of worship will be multiplied, we cannot waste this opportunity. So, keep dhikr on your tongue throughout the day; and after each pray, read a few pages from Quran and donate to charity etc.


5. Power up Intentions

Don’t feel discouraged if you can’t devote yourself to the prayer time. If you set out to study with the right intentions, you will be rewarded. Below are some intention ideas to think about when revising.

  • That you will do well on your exams to please your parents and make them happy.
  • Your career prospects will improve which will give you the means to earn a halal income and support family.
  • A good career will allow you to give more charity.
  • Doing well in your exams will allow you to work in a field that helps other people.


6. Eat well

It’s important to be comfortable both inside and out during the day, to ensure minimal stress during revision. So, make sure to eat lots of fibrous fruit and vegetable. 


7. Have High-Energy Brain Foods

Eat complex carbohydrates like potatoes, rice, bananas etc. These are slow energy releasing, perfect for those long fasting days. Dates are amazing for energy. Nuts, avocados, and salmon are great brain foods too.

 



Related ramadan Students Tips
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamic World News
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan

It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace

15th century Quran written by calligraphist Sukrullah Khalifah returned to Topkapi Palace Museum by collector
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World

Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots

'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK

Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station  
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US

Bzeek, who has been helping terminally-ill children for decades, says his actions change the negative perception of Muslims

News

Canada: Faculty strike affects 500,000 students
Canada Faculty strike affects 500 000 students

Students from 110 countries seek education in Turkey
Students from 110 countries seek education in Turkey

Spanish parents tell children to boycott homework
Spanish parents tell children to boycott homework

Thai police arrest students in anti-junta protest
Thai police arrest students in anti-junta protest

‘Islam is not terror religion’ say Turkish students
Islam is not terror religion say Turkish students

DNA tests fail to identify missing Mexican students
DNA tests fail to identify missing Mexican students

Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America

Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public
Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public

Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan
Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan

Muslims in drought-hit parts of Ethiopia pray for rains
Muslims in drought-hit parts of Ethiopia pray for rains

Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 