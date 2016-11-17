Israeli army rounds up 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army.

The 17 individuals were detained on suspicion of involvement in “terrorist and violent disorders” directed against Israeli targets, the army claimed in a Thursday statement.

Suspects, the army added, had been referred to security authorities for further investigation.

According to Palestinian figures, about 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including dozens of women and 300 minors.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.