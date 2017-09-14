Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:34, 31 May 2018 Thursday
Economy
12:44, 31 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey donates $10M to UN agency for Palestine Refugees
Turkey donates $10M to UN agency for Palestine Refugees

Foreign Ministry says country to also give $1.2 million to WHO following recent incidents at Gaza Strip

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey transferred $10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in addition to its yearly voluntary contribution to the Agency, Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry said the contribution "will support the uninterrupted continuation of the Agency's services, such as health and education provided to 5.3 million Palestinian refugees."

"In our efforts to alleviate the current financial problems of the Agency, we also continue our contributions in other areas. These include the increase of our flour aid to UNRWA to 26,000 tons and a national donation campaign for Palestinians that was launched by the Prime Ministry on 18 May," the statement said.

The ministry also announced that Turkey will grant $1.2 million to the World Health Organization for its use in situations requiring urgent medical assistance, following the recent incidents at the Gaza Strip.

"Turkey will continue its contributions in order to support a dignified and humane life for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, in the period ahead. We will also stand for the Palestinian Cause in all platforms," the ministry said.

Since March 30, more than 115 Palestinian demonstrators in the eastern Gaza Strip have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

 


Related Turkey Palestine UN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
World economy keeps clear outlook Turkish Central Bank
World economy keeps clear outlook: Turkish Central Bank

Global economic growth maintains positive outlook despite rising protectionist trends, geopolitical risks, says bank
Turkey donates 10M to UN agency for Palestine Refugees
Turkey donates $10M to UN agency for Palestine Refugees

Foreign Ministry says country to also give $1.2 million to WHO following recent incidents at Gaza Strip
Turkey 97 000 vehicles registered in April
Turkey: 97,000 vehicles registered in April

Number of registered vehicles tops 22.5M, according to official data  
China stocks take step forward with MSCI nod
China stocks take step forward with MSCI nod

The decision last year by MSCI to add more than 200 firms was seen as a victory for Beijing, which has pushed for years to have its equities recognised, as leaders look expand the country's global market influence.
Turkey's exports to EU rise 21 5 pct in Jan-April
Turkey's exports to EU rise 21.5 pct in Jan-April

Exports to EU28 reach over $28B this January to April, says TurkStat
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.38 pct; U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops below 4.5000
Turkish banking sector profits 4 6B in Jan-April
Turkish banking sector profits $4.6B in Jan-April

Net profit records 7.9 percent year-on-year hike in January-April period
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May

Index falls to 93.5 points, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.13 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.5410
Eurozone loan growth to firms
Eurozone loan growth to firms

Adjusted for some purely financial transactions, growth in borrowing to firms was flat month-on-month, at 3.3 percent, ECB data showed.
Madrid stock market plunges over Spain
Madrid stock market plunges over Spain

Banco Santander, the eurozone's biggest bank by market capitalization, fell 5.21 percent at 4.63 euros around 0910 GMT, while BBVA lost 3.52 percent at 5.92 euros.
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil

Financial markets are nervous as Italy faces the prospect of new elections as early as September after a nascent populist government collapsed over the weekend, prolonging almost three months of uncertainty. 
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.56 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5770
Turkish Central Bank reserves total 112B in April
Turkish Central Bank reserves total $112B in April

Official reserve assets go up 1.5 pct compared to previous month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 increases more than 1 pct; Turkish lira gains ground against foreign currencies  
Oil prices down more than 4 5 pct in 2
Oil prices down more than 4.5 pct in 2 days

Brent loses 4.6 pct, while WTI declines 6 pct

News

UN worried over Saudi activists' arrest, missing prince
UN worried over Saudi activists' arrest missing prince

UN's Guterres hails efforts to keep Iran deal
UN's Guterres hails efforts to keep Iran deal

Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN

Turkmen protest outside UN office in Erbil
Turkmen protest outside UN office in Erbil

UN chief deplores Gaza violence after Israel kills 62
UN chief deplores Gaza violence after Israel kills 62

Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Abbas leaves W. Bank hospital after 9 days
Abbas leaves W Bank hospital after 9 days

Gaza crisis explained in 6 points
Gaza crisis explained in 6 points

Israeli police injure mentally ill Palestinian women
Israeli police injure mentally ill Palestinian women

Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital
Abbas to remain in Ramallah hospital

Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence

Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza


40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Russian exports boost trade with Turkey
Russian exports boost trade with Turkey

3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law
Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law

World economy keeps clear outlook: Turkish Central Bank
World economy keeps clear outlook Turkish Central Bank






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 