Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:33, 31 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
15:04, 31 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Muslim body calls for inquiry into Conservative Party
Muslim body calls for inquiry into Conservative Party

Muslim Council of Britain lists incidents where Islamophobia was exhibited by party leaders in open letter

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has called for an independent inquiry against allegations of Islamophobia within the Conservative Party. 

In an open letter addressed to party chairman Brandon Lewis, the council said: “We are writing to you to formally request that you begin an independent inquiry into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party, including a full audit to ensure racists and bigots have no place in the party.”

The letter was penned by Harun Khan, secretary-general of the council.

Khan also criticized Conservative MP Bob Blackman “who has now shown a consistent record of endorsing Islamophobia” adding that he “re-tweeted an anti-Muslim post by the far-right extremist Tommy Robinson, hosted the anti-Muslim extremist Tapan Ghosh in Parliament, shared an anti-Muslim post on Facebook and this week was found to have been a member of a number of Islamophobic Facebook groups”. 

Blackman has faced repeated criticism and was forced to apologize after sharing a link from an anti-Muslim U.S. website in March. 

The council added that Blackman is not the only MP who has fostered Islamophobia within the party and that “there were more than weekly occurrences of Islamophobia from candidates and representatives of the Conservative Party”. 

Giving examples of the weekly occurrences, the letter provided a list of incidents from a number of representatives of the Tory party such as Mike Payne who, on April 5, shared an article that called Muslims “parasites” who ‘live off the state and breed like rabbits” and Alexander van Terheyden, on April 17, who called Islam a “violent political ideology” and compared it to fascism and communism. 

“We have to look at the history of the party,” said Miqdad Versi, the deputy leader of the council, in an interview with BBC.

“Just a couple of years ago we had the mayoral campaign where Zac Goldsmith ran what has been described quite wildly a racist campaign against Sadiq Khan,” Versi said to the BBC referring to the London mayor. 

As well as bringing to light the rampant Islamophobia within the party, Khan has urged the Conservative Party to “launch a genuinely independent inquiry into Islamophobia within the members, structures, electoral campaigns and public representatives of the party, publish a list of incidents of Islamophobia within the party where action has already been taken” and “adopt a programme of education and training on Islamophobia”. 

In a statement responding to the council's open letter, a spokesperson from the Conservative Party said to Sky News: "We take all such incidents seriously, which is why we have suspended all those who have behaved inappropriately and launched immediate investigations.” 



Related Muslim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Soldiers killed in attack by PKK terrorists
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1 25
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.25%

The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike

The nation's second-largest railway said it would rely on managers to keep trains rolling, but the strike is widely expected to curtail or shut down its freight shipments.
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rebounded 0.6 percent to 24,511.62.
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul

ISIL's military presence had been eliminated from Iraq last year
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training

8,000 stores to be closed until early Wednesday as some 75,000 employees will have racial-bias education
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach

Twenty-three-year-old living in Ontario unwittingly stole information for Russian spies
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400

US wants allies to have ‘interoperable equipment that does not pose a threat,’ Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel

There was no comment from Israel on the claim
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

‘We’re continuing to have ongoing conversations regarding Syria,’ says State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

United States and North Korea hold talks on three fronts this week, with view to smoothing way for leaders’ meeting
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results

Parliament on Monday annulled expat vote results and ordered recount of 10 percent of all ballots cast
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms

Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.

News

Kenyan Muslims, Christians unite at iftar dinner
Kenyan Muslims Christians unite at iftar dinner

Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

Toronto mayor condemns hate graffiti at Muslim school
Toronto mayor condemns hate graffiti at Muslim school

Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

Buddhists living in peace in Muslim majority countries
Buddhists living in peace in Muslim majority countries






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 