Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:33, 31 May 2018 Thursday
Turkey
15:35, 31 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants from Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Comoros and Iraq rounded up across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 99 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey, security sources said on Thursday.

In the northwestern Canakkale province, security units rounded up a total of 77 undocumented migrants attempting to cross into Greece from Ayvacik district in two different operations, a security source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

46 of the migrants in a rubber raft heading to the Greek island of Lesbos were held by the coast guards, the source said.

Also, gendarmerie units stopped a suspicious van and rounded up 31 Syrian nationals. 

Separately, security units held 22 migrants in northwestern Edirne province, another security source said.

A truck was stopped near Edirne's Uzunkopru district that included Afghan and Pakistani nationals. The truck driver, C.K., was remanded in custody.

All migrants were referred to provincial migration authorities.

Separately, Chief Prosecutor's Office in the Aegean province of Izmir initiated an investigation into the network of human smugglers attempting to illegally take foreign nationals to Greek islands. 

Security units in Izmir conducted 10 separate operations for nearly three months and arrested 37 human smugglers. 32 of the suspects were remanded in custody. 

During the operations in Izmir, a total of 389 undocumented migrants with the majority of them being Syrian nationals were held.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the start of the Syrian civil war.

Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.

The migrant flow has risen 60 percent since 2016, which saw 31,000 migrants.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Former rector and clerk of court sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison
Russian exports boost trade with Turkey
Russian exports boost trade with Turkey

Turkey's fresh fruit and vegetable exports rose 25 pct from Jan.-April, year-on-year, reaching $794 million
Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law
Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law

Main opposition party had appealed new regulation would hamper security during polls
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants from Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Comoros and Iraq rounded up across Turkey
Nearly 8M foreigners visit Turkey in Jan-April
Nearly 8M foreigners visit Turkey in Jan-April

Culture and Tourism Ministry figures show around 33 pct year-on-year rise in first 4 months of 2018
2nd Balkan Summit kicks off in Turkish capital
2nd Balkan Summit kicks off in Turkish capital 

Academics, think tank representatives and religious officials from 11 countries take part in 2-day summit
180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Operations conducted in Edirne, Kirklareli and Hatay provinces
Turkey s Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Belgium
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Belgium

Man kills three people, including two female police officers, in Liege city
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira

Local assembly in northwestern Syria calls on businesspeople, merchants to convert their foreign currency into Turkish lira
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group 39 held
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group, 39 held

300 police officers raid 64 addresses in Turkish capital
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27

Airline to fly thrice a week from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) to Izmir
Housing project to be built near Istanbul s 3rd airport
Housing project to be built near Istanbul’s 3rd airport

Turkish Airlines, Emlak Konut sign deal on construction of new housing project for airline’s employees
At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects are accused of aiding, abetting terror group
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria

Leaders speak on significance of achievements gained in Astana for political solution in Syria
Turkey 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Turkey: 20 soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Counter-terror operation conducted across 16 provinces
700 migrants held in Turkey
700 migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Moroccan, Syrian, Palestinian, Algerian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Afghan nationals

News

Police firing wounds two migrant children in Croatia
Police firing wounds two migrant children in Croatia

700 migrants held in Turkey
700 migrants held in Turkey

Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 600 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Spain saves over 500 migrants at sea
Spain saves over 500 migrants at sea

Undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey


40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Russian exports boost trade with Turkey
Russian exports boost trade with Turkey

3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law
Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law

World economy keeps clear outlook: Turkish Central Bank
World economy keeps clear outlook Turkish Central Bank






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 