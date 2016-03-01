15:55, 31 May 2018 Thursday

EU-US trade tensions

World Bulletin / News Desk

Trade tensions between the European Union and the United States ran high Thursday as the clock was ticking for US steel and aluminium tariffs against European producers to kick in.

The prospect of the metals tariffs taking effect on Friday caused mounting frustration in Europe, the single-largest source of US steel imports.

"World trade is not a gunfight at the O.K. Corral," French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire quipped Thursday, in reference to a 1957 western movie.

Le Maire warned that the EU would take "all necessary measures" if the US imposed the tariffs.