Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:24, 01 June 2018 Friday
Europe
Update: 20:30, 31 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
France warns US over EU steel, aluminum tariffs
France warns US over EU steel, aluminum tariffs

French finance minister says EU would respond if Donald Trump decides to go ahead with the new EU metal tariffs

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU would have no choice but to "enter a trade war" against the U.S. if the latter imposes new metal tariffs, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Thursday.

Le Maire said that the U.S. should not see global trade like the Wild West or the "gunfight at the OK Corral."

"It’s not about who attacks whom, and then wait and see who is still standing at the end," Le Maire told reporters after his meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Paris.

"If Donald Trump applies tariffs on steel and aluminum, Europe will draw all the consequences of this unjustified and unjustifiable decision," he said.

"I reminded... Secretary Wilbur Ross that we Europeans will respond in a united and firm way," Le Maire added, saying that a trade war would hurt growth everywhere, and called for abiding by international rules instead.

"The responsibility falls solely on to U.S. authorities; only they have to decide whether they want to enter a trade war with their closest partners," Le Maire said.

"Overcapacities are coming from China, not Europe."

"Our U.S. friends must know that if they were to take aggressive actions against Europe, Europe would not be without reaction," Le Maire warned.

In March, Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported iron and steel, and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum, citing national security interests.

The U.S. is poised to impose the new tariffs on the European Union, and possibly on Canada and Mexico, on Friday when a temporary reprieve expires as trade talks remain at an impasse.

Ross told French daily Le Figaro that the announcement would come Thursday, likely after markets close.



Related France US EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Soldiers killed in attack by PKK terrorists
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1 25
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.25%

The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike

The nation's second-largest railway said it would rely on managers to keep trains rolling, but the strike is widely expected to curtail or shut down its freight shipments.
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rebounded 0.6 percent to 24,511.62.
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul

ISIL's military presence had been eliminated from Iraq last year
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training

8,000 stores to be closed until early Wednesday as some 75,000 employees will have racial-bias education
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach

Twenty-three-year-old living in Ontario unwittingly stole information for Russian spies
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400

US wants allies to have ‘interoperable equipment that does not pose a threat,’ Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel

There was no comment from Israel on the claim
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

‘We’re continuing to have ongoing conversations regarding Syria,’ says State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

United States and North Korea hold talks on three fronts this week, with view to smoothing way for leaders’ meeting
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results

Parliament on Monday annulled expat vote results and ordered recount of 10 percent of all ballots cast
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms

Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.

News

EU hands Macron modest eurozone budget bid
EU hands Macron modest eurozone budget bid

EU-US trade tensions
EU-US trade tensions

EU unemployment rate down in April
EU unemployment rate down in April

EU cigarette production down in 2016
EU cigarette production down in 2016

Turkey's exports to EU rise 21.5 pct in Jan-April
Turkey's exports to EU rise 21 5 pct in Jan-April

EU team to visit Turkey to discuss visa-waiver demand
EU team to visit Turkey to discuss visa-waiver demand

Facebook sinking fast among US teens
Facebook sinking fast among US teens

Violence against Rohingya continued in 2017
Violence against Rohingya continued in 2017

US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

Some Israelis deem US embassy move harmful to Israel
Some Israelis deem US embassy move harmful to Israel

Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks

Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference
Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference

Two killed in Marseille shooting
Two killed in Marseille shooting

World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia
World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia

France charges ex-spies with passing secrets to 'foreign power'
France charges ex-spies with passing secrets to 'foreign power'

French prime minister cancels Israel trip
French prime minister cancels Israel trip

France warns Italy against breaking EU commitments
France warns Italy against breaking EU commitments






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 