Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:32, 31 May 2018 Thursday
Iraq
17:25, 31 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Soldiers killed in attack by PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq by PKK terrorists on Friday, the Turkish military said

A statement by the General Staff said the terrorists attacked the soldiers during an operation in northern Iraq.

The PKK waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.

 



Related Turkey Iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Soldiers killed in attack by PKK terrorists
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1 25
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.25%

The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike

The nation's second-largest railway said it would rely on managers to keep trains rolling, but the strike is widely expected to curtail or shut down its freight shipments.
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rebounded 0.6 percent to 24,511.62.
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul

ISIL's military presence had been eliminated from Iraq last year
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training

8,000 stores to be closed until early Wednesday as some 75,000 employees will have racial-bias education
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach

Twenty-three-year-old living in Ontario unwittingly stole information for Russian spies
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400

US wants allies to have ‘interoperable equipment that does not pose a threat,’ Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel

There was no comment from Israel on the claim
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

‘We’re continuing to have ongoing conversations regarding Syria,’ says State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

United States and North Korea hold talks on three fronts this week, with view to smoothing way for leaders’ meeting
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results

Parliament on Monday annulled expat vote results and ordered recount of 10 percent of all ballots cast
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming
US search firm says to end MH370 hunt in 'coming days'

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms
Cuba to amend constitution to extend economic reforms

Former president Raul Castro, who stepped down last month, introduced reforms in 2011 to open the top-heavy, centralized economy to small private businesses and foreign investment.

News


40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Russian exports boost trade with Turkey
Russian exports boost trade with Turkey

Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law
Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law

World economy keeps clear outlook: Turkish Central Bank
World economy keeps clear outlook Turkish Central Bank

Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul

Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results

Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks

Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation
Iraqi forces arrest 22 in Mosul security operation

4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq
4 ISIL positions dismantled in eastern Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 