3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq by PKK terrorists on Friday, the Turkish military said

A statement by the General Staff said the terrorists attacked the soldiers during an operation in northern Iraq.

The PKK waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.