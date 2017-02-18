Press agenda on June 01

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ADIYAMAN - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend campaign rally of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southeastern Adiyaman province.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan also due to attend fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul.

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to receive Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Mohamed Osman Suleiman Al-Rikabi.

ELAZIG/BATMAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also due to attend rallies.

DENIZLI - Turkish Exporters Assembly to announce export statistics for May.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova due to hold news conference.

UNITED KINGDOM

SPECIAL REPORT:

'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

LONDON (AA) - Some of the things the U.S. President Donald Trump has said and done “don’t reflect the America we know,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

TAJIKISTAN

DUSHANBE - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to attend meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States’ Council of Heads of Government.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing dispute over results of Iraq's May 12 parliamentary poll.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

SPORTS

GENEVA - Turkish National Football Team to play an international friendly football match with Tunisia at Geneva Stadium.