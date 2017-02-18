Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:55, 01 June 2018 Friday
Media
09:17, 01 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Press agenda on June 01
Press agenda on June 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 1, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ADIYAMAN - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend campaign rally of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southeastern Adiyaman province. 

ISTANBUL - Erdogan also due to attend fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul. 

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to receive Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Mohamed Osman Suleiman Al-Rikabi.

ELAZIG/BATMAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also due to attend rallies.

DENIZLI - Turkish Exporters Assembly to announce export statistics for May.

 

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova due to hold news conference.

 

 

UNITED KINGDOM

SPECIAL REPORT:

'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

LONDON (AA) - Some of the things the U.S. President Donald Trump has said and done “don’t reflect the America we know,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

 

TAJIKISTAN

DUSHANBE - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to attend meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States’ Council of Heads of Government.

 

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following ongoing dispute over results of Iraq's May 12 parliamentary poll.

 

 

PALESTINE 

GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.

 

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

SPORTS

GENEVA - Turkish National Football Team to play an international friendly football match with Tunisia at Geneva Stadium.

 


Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on June 01
Press agenda on June 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 1, 2018
Press agenda on May 31
Press agenda on May 31

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 31, 2018
Press agenda on May 30
Press agenda on May 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Press agenda on May 29
Press agenda on May 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Press agenda on May 28
Press agenda on May 28

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 28, 2018
Press agenda on May 27
Press agenda on May 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 27, 2018
Press agenda on May 26
Press agenda on May 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018
Press agenda on May 25
Press agenda on May 25

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 25, 2018
Press agenda on May 24
Press agenda on May 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 24, 2018
Press agenda on May 23
Press agenda on May 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Press agenda on May 22
Press agenda on May 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Press agenda on May 21
Press agenda on May 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018
Press agenda on May 20
Press agenda on May 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 20, 2018
Press agenda on May 19
Press agenda on May 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 19, 2018
Press agenda on May 18
Press agenda on May 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 18, 2018
Press agenda on May 17
Press agenda on May 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 17, 2018

News

Press agenda on May 31
Press agenda on May 31

Press agenda on May 30
Press agenda on May 30

Press agenda on May 29
Press agenda on May 29

Press agenda on May 28
Press agenda on May 28

Press agenda on May 27
Press agenda on May 27

Press agenda on May 26
Press agenda on May 26






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 