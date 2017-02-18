Press agenda on June 01

TURKEY
ADIYAMAN - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend campaign rally of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in southeastern Adiyaman province.
ISTANBUL - Erdogan also due to attend fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul.
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to receive Sudan's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Mohamed Osman Suleiman Al-Rikabi.
ELAZIG/BATMAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also due to attend rallies.
DENIZLI - Turkish Exporters Assembly to announce export statistics for May.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova due to hold news conference.
UNITED KINGDOM
SPECIAL REPORT:
'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'
By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal
LONDON (AA) - Some of the things the U.S. President Donald Trump has said and done “don’t reflect the America we know,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.
TAJIKISTAN
DUSHANBE - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to attend meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States’ Council of Heads of Government.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following ongoing dispute over results of Iraq's May 12 parliamentary poll.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Following mounting tensions between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SPORTS
GENEVA - Turkish National Football Team to play an international friendly football match with Tunisia at Geneva Stadium.