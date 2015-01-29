OECD to establish center in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) agreed on the establishment of a center in Istanbul.

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and OECD secretary-general Angel Gurria on Thursday attended the signing ceremony of the OECD Istanbul Center in the French capital, Paris.

"Turkish government tries to make Istanbul as a center of culture, trade and economy for the whole region," Zeybekci said before the ceremony.

Zeybekci added Istanbul has become a juncture where Eurasia, Middle East, Central Asia, Caucasia, Balkans and Africa logistically join.

He said works have been started for the establishment of the center without giving any further details on when exactly it will become operational.