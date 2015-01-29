Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:55, 01 June 2018 Friday
Turkey
09:18, 01 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
OECD to establish center in Istanbul
OECD to establish center in Istanbul

Turkish economy minister, OECD secretary-general sign deal on the establishment of organization's center in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

 
Turkey and Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) agreed on the establishment of a center in Istanbul. 

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and OECD secretary-general Angel Gurria on Thursday attended the signing ceremony of the OECD Istanbul Center in the French capital, Paris.

"Turkish government tries to make Istanbul as a center of culture, trade and economy for the whole region," Zeybekci said before the ceremony.

Zeybekci added Istanbul has become a juncture where Eurasia, Middle East, Central Asia, Caucasia, Balkans and Africa logistically join.

He said works have been started for the establishment of the center without giving any further details on when exactly it will become operational.

 


Related istanbul OECD
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish police arrest 30 FETO-linked suspects
Turkish police arrest 30 FETO-linked suspects

Counter-terrorism operation conducted in capital Ankara
OECD to establish center in Istanbul
OECD to establish center in Istanbul

Turkish economy minister, OECD secretary-general sign deal on the establishment of organization's center in Istanbul
Over 500 kg of drugs seized across Turkey
Over 500 kg of drugs seized across Turkey

Security forces also arrest 23 people
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
40 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Former rector and clerk of court sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison
Russian exports boost trade with Turkey
Russian exports boost trade with Turkey

Turkey's fresh fruit and vegetable exports rose 25 pct from Jan.-April, year-on-year, reaching $794 million
Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law
Turkey's Top court rejects appeal against election law

Main opposition party had appealed new regulation would hamper security during polls
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants from Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Comoros and Iraq rounded up across Turkey
Nearly 8M foreigners visit Turkey in Jan-April
Nearly 8M foreigners visit Turkey in Jan-April

Culture and Tourism Ministry figures show around 33 pct year-on-year rise in first 4 months of 2018
2nd Balkan Summit kicks off in Turkish capital
2nd Balkan Summit kicks off in Turkish capital 

Academics, think tank representatives and religious officials from 11 countries take part in 2-day summit
180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
180 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Operations conducted in Edirne, Kirklareli and Hatay provinces
Turkey s Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Belgium
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Belgium

Man kills three people, including two female police officers, in Liege city
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira

Local assembly in northwestern Syria calls on businesspeople, merchants to convert their foreign currency into Turkish lira
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group 39 held
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group, 39 held

300 police officers raid 64 addresses in Turkish capital
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27

Airline to fly thrice a week from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) to Izmir
Housing project to be built near Istanbul s 3rd airport
Housing project to be built near Istanbul’s 3rd airport

Turkish Airlines, Emlak Konut sign deal on construction of new housing project for airline’s employees
At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects are accused of aiding, abetting terror group

News

OECD chief calls for 'playing offense' on trade
OECD chief calls for 'playing offense' on trade

IMF, WTO, OECD vow to defend free trade against protectionism
IMF WTO OECD vow to defend free trade against protectionism

Turkish gas investment plans to continue
Turkish gas investment plans to continue

OECD: Brexit worse for British families
OECD Brexit worse for British families

OECD doubled spending on refugees to $12bn in 2015
OECD doubled spending on refugees to 12bn in 2015

OECD head: The tide is turning for Greece
OECD head The tide is turning for Greece

Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs

Istanbul hosts 60 journalists from 18 Arab countries
Istanbul hosts 60 journalists from 18 Arab countries

Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul

Istanbul police arrest 2 for smuggling artifacts
Istanbul police arrest 2 for smuggling artifacts

Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle
Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 