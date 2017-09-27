Today in History June 01

|193
|
|The Roman emperor, Marcus Didius, is murdered in his palace.
|1533
|
|Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII's new queen, is crowned.
|1774
|
|The British government orders the port of Boston closed.
|1789
|
|The first U.S. congressional act on administering oaths becomes law.
|1812
|
|American navy captain James Lawrence, mortally wounded in a naval engagement with the British, exhorts to the crew of his vessel, the Chesapeake, "Don't give up the ship!"
|1862
|
|General Robert E. Lee assumes command of the Confederate army outside Richmondafter General Joe Johnston is injured at Seven Pines.
|1864
|
|The Battle of Cold Harbor, Virginia, begins as Confederate general Robert E. Lee tries to turn Union general Ulysses S. Grant's flank.
|1868
|
|James Buchanan, the 15th president of the United States, dies.
|1877
|
|U.S. troops are authorized to pursue bandits into Mexico.
|1915
|
|Germany conducts the first zeppelin air raid over England.
|1916
|
|The National Defense Act increases the strength of the U.S. National Guard by 450,000 men.
|1921
|
|A race riot erupts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing 85 people.
|1939
|
|The Douglas DC-4 makes its first passenger flight from Chicago to New York.
|1941
|
|The German Army completes the capture of Crete as the Allied evacuation ends.
|1942
|
|America begins sending Lend-Lease materials to the Soviet Union.
|1958
|
|Charles de Gaulle becomes premier of France.
|1963
|
|Governor George Wallace vows to defy an injunction ordering integration of the University of Alabama.
|1978
|
|The U.S. reports finding wiretaps in the American embassy in Moscow.