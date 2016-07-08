Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:55, 01 June 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
10:10, 01 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Kim Jong-un remains ‘fixed’ on denuclearization
Kim Jong-un remains ‘fixed’ on denuclearization

North Korea's leader tells Russia he hopes for gradual improvement in US ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is still determined to denuclearize but hopes to do so in a "stage-by-stage" manner, according to Pyongyang's official media Friday.

With less than two weeks until a planned summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, the phased approach favored by Kim appears to run counter to the United States' more immediate goal of bringing about the North's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.

"The DPRK's will for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula still remains unchanged and consistent and fixed," Kim was quoted as saying in a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the state-run KCNA news agency.

“And he hoped that the DPRK-U.S. relations and the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula will be solved on a stage-by-stage basis,” KCNA said.

North Korea refers to itself as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Lavrov's visit to Pyongyang a day earlier saw him become the first Russian foreign minister to travel to North Korea in nine years.

Kim is also set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this year for the first time, according to KCNA, with the two sides marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, while the North has been additionally engaging in denuclearization dialogue with the U.S. this week, high-level inter-Korean talks were held Friday at the Panmunjom border village.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters he would be following up on the bilateral vow to pursue peaceful cooperation and denuclearization -- an agreement that was achieved during the April 27 inter-Korean leaders' summit.

"We will have discussions with the North on ways to implement what the leaders of both countries agreed to in the Panmunjom Declaration and the summit held on May 26 in a speedy manner and without a hitch while creating a positive atmosphere for a summit between the North and the United States," Cho was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency before leaving for the border talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son-gwon.

This high-level dialogue had been scheduled for May 16 before North Korea called off the meeting, blaming the South's military drills with the U.S.

Ties were seemingly restored when Chairman Kim had a surprise follow-up meeting with the South's President Moon Jae-in last weekend.

 


Related north korea kim jong un
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA

Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'
'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Soldiers killed in attack by PKK terrorists
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1 25
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.25%

The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike

The nation's second-largest railway said it would rely on managers to keep trains rolling, but the strike is widely expected to curtail or shut down its freight shipments.
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rebounded 0.6 percent to 24,511.62.
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul

ISIL's military presence had been eliminated from Iraq last year
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training

8,000 stores to be closed until early Wednesday as some 75,000 employees will have racial-bias education
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach

Twenty-three-year-old living in Ontario unwittingly stole information for Russian spies
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400
Export controls may have led Turkey to buy S-400

US wants allies to have ‘interoperable equipment that does not pose a threat,’ Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson says
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel
Gaza groups agree to cease-fire with Israel

There was no comment from Israel on the claim
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

‘We’re continuing to have ongoing conversations regarding Syria,’ says State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

United States and North Korea hold talks on three fronts this week, with view to smoothing way for leaders’ meeting
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results
Iraq Kurd party decries annulment of expat poll results

Parliament on Monday annulled expat vote results and ordered recount of 10 percent of all ballots cast
Al-Sadr slams Iran US interference in Iraq gov t talks
Al-Sadr slams Iran, US interference in Iraq gov’t talks

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats in the May 12 parliamentary polls

News

Koreas get closer in high-level talks
Koreas get closer in high-level talks

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea
Russian FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea

Seoul paves way for monk to visit North Korea
Seoul paves way for monk to visit North Korea

Japan reports suspected N. Korea sanctions breach
Japan reports suspected N Korea sanctions breach

Senior North Korean official heads to US
Senior North Korean official heads to US

North Korean leader 'unsure if he can trust' US
North Korean leader 'unsure if he can trust' US

Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ
North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ

Trump: Singapore summit won't take place
Trump Singapore summit won't take place

Chinese FM met Kim Jong Un in N. Korea
Chinese FM met Kim Jong Un in N Korea

N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture
N Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 