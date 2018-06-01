Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:05, 01 June 2018 Friday
Islamic World
Update: 12:35, 01 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher

27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Beninese student first heard about Islam in his country and was inspired by his teacher in Turkey to convert to Islam.

As part of Turkiye Scholarships, Beninese Thibaut Gbetolossi Gbaguidi, 27, came to Turkey in 2017 to do doctorate in Zoology at Ankara University.

Before he came to Turkey, he used to study at a university in Benin, where he met a group of Muslims for the first time when he was 17.

“I heard the Azan (the Muslim call to prayer) and loved it but never thought that I would become a Muslim someday,” Gbaguidi said.

Last year during the holy month of Ramadan, Gbaguidi was invited by his Muslim cousin Attikou Amadou, who is also studying in Ankara, to Asma Kopru International Student Association where people break their fasts.

“I went there but I was not a Muslim. However, I fasted 14 days to empathize with my friends during that time. Since then, I started to learn about Islam.” Gbaguidi said.

One of his friend Malian Mahmud Konta, who is studying theology in Ankara, used to tell Gbaguidi about the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

“I have read the Quran a few times before I converted to Islam.”

After he studied Turkish language in 2017, he went to university for doctorate.

“My supervisor Zehra Saricicek asked me many questions about my belief and inspired me to convert to Muslim,” he said.

“Now after converting to Islam, some of my Christian friends did not like my decision. But, I do not regret being a Muslim and I am very happy. I daily pray 5 times a day.”



Related Turkey Islam
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamic World News
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher

27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan

It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace

15th century Quran written by calligraphist Sukrullah Khalifah returned to Topkapi Palace Museum by collector
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World

Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots

'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK

Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station  

News

Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America

Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan
Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan

Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots

Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US


Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey
Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey

Turkey arrests 4 for terror propaganda on social media
Turkey arrests 4 for terror propaganda on social media

Turkish PM vows to clear terrorists east of Euphrates
Turkish PM vows to clear terrorists east of Euphrates

Turkish energy company gives food aid in Gambia
Turkish energy company gives food aid in Gambia

Manufacturing sector gauge lower in May
Manufacturing sector gauge lower in May






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 