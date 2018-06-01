Egypt defense minister receives US delegation in Cairo

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian Defense Minister Sedki Sobhi on Thursday met with a delegation of U.S. congressmen in Cairo to discuss means of enhancing regional security.

The delegation was led by Republican U.S. Senator Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

According to a ministry statement, meeting participants discussed means of bolstering bilateral cooperation and enhancing regional security.

Sobhi, for his part, said Egypt was keen to maintain its “deep and strategic” partnership with Washington “with a view to enhancing our common efforts to foster peace and regional development”.

Members of the U.S. delegation, meanwhile, stressed the importance of coordinating with Cairo “at all levels” in light of the latter’s efforts to fight terrorism “and engage in regional and international issues”.

The visit by the U.S. delegation comes at a time of mounting tension between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Cairo has recently said it was stepping up efforts to mediate between the two antagonists with a view to “preventing escalations”.