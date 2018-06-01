Worldbulletin News

17:04, 01 June 2018 Friday
Update: 14:00, 01 June 2018 Friday

Turkish energy company gives food aid in Gambia
Karpowership donates rice and sugar to dozens of needy families in Gambia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish energy company Karpowership has donated 200 bags of rice and 200 bags of sugar to dozens of needy families in Gambia on Thursday.

The bags contained 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of rice and 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of sugar. 

Karpowership is an energy company that started its operation in Gambia about three weeks ago supplying the country’s energy company with 36 megawatts.

“We are committed to the development of the communities in which we operate,” Yankuba Mamburay, the project manager of the company, said as he handed over the food items to various recipients.

Also part of the benefactors were various boarding schools most of which are Quran recitation centers.

Mamburay said the energy company is also working on extending similar help to the country’s fishing sector and schools.


