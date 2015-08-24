Turkey arrests 4 for terror propaganda on social media

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four suspects have been arrested in eastern Turkey for spreading online PKK/KCK propaganda, police sources said on Thursday.

Anti-terror squads rounded up the suspects in Hakkari province, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions, said.

The PKK resumed its terrorist campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.