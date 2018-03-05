Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:06, 01 June 2018 Friday
Europe
11:51, 01 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
What's next for Italy as populists take over
What's next for Italy as populists take over

Italy's new coalition government due to be sworn in Friday promises a mix of far-right, anti-establishment and eurosceptic policies, raising questions about what the future holds for the eurozone's third largest economy.

World Bulletin / News Desk

As the League and Five Star Movement (M5S) prepare to take charge, here are answers to five pressing questions.

- Could Italy leave the euro? -
Despite outspoken criticism of the European Union from both parties and the presence in cabinet of arch eurosceptic Paolo Savona, the M5S-League government programme does not call for a unilateral exit from the eurozone.

M5S has publicly abandoned the idea of a referendum on the euro, and while the League signed the programme and therefore has committed to staying in the single currency, in the past it has called the euro "a failed economic and social experiment" but proposed reforms and an eventual coordinated exit along with a number of other countries in the long term.

Recent polls suggest 60-70 percent of Italians oppose a pullout.

- How will markets respond? -
A tumultuous campaign, inconclusive election results, political deadlock and fears of fresh elections put the markets in a spin.

The prospect of a M5S-League accord was initially met with some relief -- until the coalition revealed their government programme.

In reaction to the costly measures and eurosceptic tone, key financial indicators pointed to decreasing investor confidence in Italy.

The spread or difference in yield between Italian and German 10-year government bonds, exceeded 300 points at the start of the week, compared to 130 three weeks ago. However it had soared to nearly 600 points in 2011 helping push out Berlusconi.

- Long-term partnership? -
Both Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement and League leader Matteo Salvini insist they intend to stay the course for a full five-year mandate and implement their programme.

But their parties only have a 32 vote majority in the Chamber of Deputies and it is wafer thin in the Senate.

And they will have to keep a tight rein on their MPs -- especially those who view the new alliance with scepticism -- to go the distance.

- Who is really in charge? -
M5S holds more clout in the new coalition having won almost 33 percent in the March election, compared to the League's 17 percent.

But Salvini is a rising star, who has seized pole in position and claims to represent the 37 percent who voted for the right-wing coalition in which he campaigned.

Meanwhile the shadow of M5S founder Beppe Grillo, an outspoken former comedian, still looms large over Di Maio's party.

A question mark also hangs over the fate of flamboyant former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Part of the right-wing alliance with Salvini, Berlusconi begrudgingly gave the green light for the League and M5s to make a deal without his Forza Italia party.

But the ageing media tycoon disapproves of the new government programme. After a recent court ruling overturned a ban on him holding public office, he could once again be able to exert influence and has promised "reasonable and critical opposition".

- What can the president do? -
President Sergio Mattarella's refusal to accept Savona as economy minister forced the coalition to appoint a team that may offer greater reassurance to Brussels.

Elected by a centre-left parliament, Mattarella has pointed out that not only does he have the power to veto ministers but he can also reject any law deemed financially non-viable.

He is also the guarantor of Italy's international commitments and intends to keep a close eye on any move to alter Italy's role on the world stage, especially given Salvini's scathing comments on the EU and praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Related Italy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Palestine s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March
Palestine’s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March

Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan
Trump waits letter from Kim
Trump waits letter from Kim

'Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th. That's going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful,' Trump says
US imposing metals tariffs on EU Canada Mexico
US imposing metals tariffs on EU, Canada, Mexico

US penalties to include 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, 25 percent on steel
Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal
'Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal

Since then, the City of Brotherly Love has cut energy consumption in municipal buildings, started replacing street lamps with LED lights, and launched a major green energy overhaul of its celebrated museum of art.
Istanbul march backs Palestinian cause
Istanbul march backs Palestinian cause 

People in march organized by Humanitarian Relief Foundation chant: 'Jerusalem is capital of Muslims'
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA

Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'
'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Soldiers killed in attack by PKK terrorists
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1 25
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.25%

The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike

The nation's second-largest railway said it would rely on managers to keep trains rolling, but the strike is widely expected to curtail or shut down its freight shipments.
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rebounded 0.6 percent to 24,511.62.
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul

ISIL's military presence had been eliminated from Iraq last year
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training

8,000 stores to be closed until early Wednesday as some 75,000 employees will have racial-bias education
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach

Twenty-three-year-old living in Ontario unwittingly stole information for Russian spies

News

Italy needs to work harder, be less corrupt
Italy needs to work harder be less corrupt

Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil
Italy financial markets plunge on political turmoil

Three months of political crisis in Italy
Three months of political crisis in Italy

Italian president to meet PM over disputed govt lineup
Italian president to meet PM over disputed govt lineup

France warns Italy against breaking EU commitments
France warns Italy against breaking EU commitments

Peace should prevail in response to crimes in Syria
Peace should prevail in response to crimes in Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 