17:04, 01 June 2018 Friday
Latin America
Latin America

Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil's Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organized an iftar (fast-breaking) event for Afro-Brazilian Muslims in Brazil.

In a statement, TIKA on Friday said food aid package were also given to 300 needy Brazilians.

Turkey's Consul General Serkan Gedik, Culture and Tourism Attache Ahmet Canga and officials from TIKA attended the event at Bilal Habesi Mosque in Sao Paulo.

TIKA also held an iftar program in Almaty. Nearly 250 people, including around 150 students, some academics and officials attended the program at Almaty Foreign Language and Career University, TIKA said in a statement.

 



