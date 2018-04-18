Worldbulletin News

Erdogan, Georgian counterpart discuss TANAP pipeline
Erdogan, Georgian counterpart discuss TANAP pipeline

Both sides also discuss bilateral ties over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish president discussed the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project with his Georgian counterpart over the phone on Friday, according to presidential sources.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Giorgi Margvelashvili discussed bilateral relations as well, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Erdogan also congratulated Margvelashvili on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Georgian Democratic Republic.



