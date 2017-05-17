Worldbulletin News

17:04, 01 June 2018 Friday
16:13, 01 June 2018 Friday

Burkina Faso abolishes death penalty
Burkina Faso abolishes death penalty

21st country in sub-Saharan Africa scraps capital punishment

World Bulletin / News Desk

Burkina Faso abolished the death penalty adopting a new penal code.

Justice Minister Rene Bagoro said on late Thursday the revised law is an important step in transition to a credible justice system.

He added: "In addition to lifting capital punishment, amendments have been made to sections on organized criminal bodies, terrorism, corruption, violence against women and children's rights, in accordance with international law."

The minister explained that his country has largely fulfilled international obligations and commitments of the UN with these steps.

"These changes will......create a better environment for peace and security," he added.

The move will facilitate the return of former President Blaise Compaore's brother Francois Compaore from France.

Compaore was accused of being involved in the murder of Norbert Zong, a famous journalist, in 1998. He was sentenced to death in absentia.

The country has not imposed capital punishment since 1978, despite a provision in the law.

Burkina Faso became the 21st country in sub-Saharan Africa to abolish death penalty.



