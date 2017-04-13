Update: 16:36, 01 June 2018 Friday

Over 25 migrants held in southern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 25 undocumented migrants -- all of them Syrian nationals -- were held in southern Turkey, security sources said on Friday.

A total of 27 undocumented migrants were caught in Altinozu district of Hatay province after they crossed into Turkey from Syria through illegal means, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to the media restrictions.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totalled at 10,000.