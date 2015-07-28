Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:32, 01 June 2018 Friday
Africa
Update: 17:05, 01 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
UN: Human traffickers kill 12 migrants in Libya
UN: Human traffickers kill 12 migrants in Libya

Dozens also wounded when some 200 Eritreans and Somalis held captive tried to escape, says UN spokesman

World Bulletin / News Desk

Human traffickers in Libya killed 12 migrants and wounded dozens of other African migrants, the UN said on Friday.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Bani Walid, 180 kilometers southeast of the capital Tripoli, after a group of some 200 Eritreans and Somalis tried to escape from captivity, William Spindler, spokesman for the UNHCR refugee agency, told a press conference at the UN in Geneva on Friday.

"According to survivors, people were shot while trying to escape and during attempts to recapture them," Spindler said.

Some of the survivors had been held in captivity for up to three years, he said.

Libyan authorities transferred 140 people who managed to escape from the traffickers to an official detention center near Tripoli, he added.



Related libya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Palestine s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March
Palestine’s Abbas snubbed US delegation in March

Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil
Turkey organizes iftar for Muslims in Brazil

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan
Trump waits letter from Kim
Trump waits letter from Kim

'Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th. That's going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful,' Trump says
US imposing metals tariffs on EU Canada Mexico
US imposing metals tariffs on EU, Canada, Mexico

US penalties to include 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, 25 percent on steel
Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal
'Mission impossible' for US cities climate deal

Since then, the City of Brotherly Love has cut energy consumption in municipal buildings, started replacing street lamps with LED lights, and launched a major green energy overhaul of its celebrated museum of art.
Istanbul march backs Palestinian cause
Istanbul march backs Palestinian cause 

People in march organized by Humanitarian Relief Foundation chant: 'Jerusalem is capital of Muslims'
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA
Trudeau declines to meet Trump over NAFTA

Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'
'Trump's actions don't reflect America we know'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Soldiers killed in attack by PKK terrorists
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1 25
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.25%

The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike

The nation's second-largest railway said it would rely on managers to keep trains rolling, but the strike is widely expected to curtail or shut down its freight shipments.
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data
US stocks bounce after mixed economic data

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rebounded 0.6 percent to 24,511.62.
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul
Iraqi police arrest 12 ISIL militants in Mosul

ISIL's military presence had been eliminated from Iraq last year
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training
Starbucks shuts stores for racial-bias training

8,000 stores to be closed until early Wednesday as some 75,000 employees will have racial-bias education
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach

Twenty-three-year-old living in Ontario unwittingly stole information for Russian spies

News

Libyan rivals agree to hold elections on Dec. 10
Libyan rivals agree to hold elections on Dec 10

Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference
Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference

Councils in western Libya reject Paris summit
Councils in western Libya reject Paris summit

Over 100 migrants escape from Libya trafficking camp
Over 100 migrants escape from Libya trafficking camp

Car bomb kills 6 civilians in Libya’s Benghazi
Car bomb kills 6 civilians in Libya s Benghazi

Car bomb kills two soldiers in eastern Libya
Car bomb kills two soldiers in eastern Libya






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 