22:32, 01 June 2018 Friday
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey
Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market

World Bulletin / News Desk

Microsoft aims to form a billion-dollar Turkish software company in Turkey, a senior executive of tech giant's in the country said on Friday.

"We aim to take local enterprises, which are sprouted in the country by our solutions, to the global market," said Murat Kansu, general manager of Microsoft Turkey.

He said the company invested in Turkey's both digital and economic future while supporting local software enterprises.

Kansu noted that the company has so far supported more than 2,000 local enterprises in Turkey.

Onur Koc, the chief technology officer of Microsoft Turkey, underlined the importance of launching Turkish start-ups.

Koc said the company focused on creating a generation which can develop software in order to increase the number of local software and improve the sector in Turkey.



